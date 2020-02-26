The person was reportedly at the Mayflower City Hall at the district court when they claimed to have traveled with someone who has COVID-19.

MAYFLOWER, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Health is aware of a possible coronavirus scare at Mayflower's city hall Wednesday.

Officials with the health department are working with local healthcare personnel to look into the situation.

The person was reportedly at the Mayflower City Hall at the district court. Phillips Murphy with the Faulkner County Judge's office said the building has been quarantined and it is not open to the public.

An official with the Office of Emergency Management said the person claimed to have traveled recently with someone who has COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Officials are not sure at this time the validity of the person's claim.

The health department is working to find out more information about the person's recent travel history. At this time, the person is not under investigation for the coronavirus.

The person is being transported to a local hospital to be tested.