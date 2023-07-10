New nurse midwives added to Baptist Health Fort Smith staff

The new nurses will provide services like pap smears, breast exams, and lactation support.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health in Fort Smith has announced the addition of two certified nurse midwives to its Women's Services staff.

In a release, the hospital introduced SaraBeth Askins, CNM, and Madison Stave, CNM, as the new nurses. According to the release, both nurses have “post-graduate training in obstetrics and gynecology and have passed the national board-certification exam administered by the American College of Nurse Midwives.”

Askins and Stave will be providing obstetrical and gynecological services at the hospital and at Baptist Health Women's Clinic in Fort Smith.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device