Northwest Medical Center in Springdale earns Pearl Award for stroke care

The Arkansas Department of Health recently recognized Springdale for its outstanding "defect-free" care in treating strokes.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recently recognized 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received the Pearl Award for defect-free stroke care.

These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the 10 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Patient Management Tool.

These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.

“We are delighted to see the improvement in stroke care as demonstrated by these hospitals,” said Bala Simon, M.D., Dr.P.H., deputy chief medical officer and state chronic disease director at the ADH. “Through our work with the communities, EMS and hospitals we hope to improve the quality of stroke care among Arkansans with this devastating condition.”

The Arkansas Stroke Registry is the ADH stroke surveillance and quality improvement program.

Oversight for the ASR is provided by the Acute Stroke Care Task Force (ASCTF). The ASR partners closely with the AHA/ASA, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the ASCTF, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Health and Innovation (IDHI) Stroke Program, and the Mercy Telestroke system.

The primary goal of the ASR is to perform stroke surveillance, monitor stroke care performance and provide stroke education and quality improvement assistance to improve stroke patient care and outcomes.

