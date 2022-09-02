Northwest Medical Center's behavioral health unit receives $4.5 million expansion

Northwest Medical Center – Springdale's $4.5 million dollar expansion of the behavioral health unit added 28 adult behavioral health beds for acute care.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansans now have more access to high-quality mental health services with the opening of the recently expanded Northwest Health’s behavioral health unit in Springdale.

Northwest Medical Center – Springdale (NMC-S) completed a $4.5 million expansion of the behavioral health unit by adding 28 adult health beds for acute care totaling 77 beds in the unit. NMC-S is the only acute care hospital that offers adult behavioral health inpatient services in the Northwest Arkansas area.

"With the expansion of the behavioral health unit, we aim to provide individuals and families in the region with greater access to behavioral health services in a compassionate environment that is close to home," said Jose Echavarria, Interim CEO, NMC-S.

The NMC-S unit provides patients with a combination of medical assessment, psychiatric evaluation and group therapy along with education and support to both the patients themselves and the families who care for them.

Adult treatment can address a wide range of acute psychiatric illnesses, including bipolar disorder, severe anxiety and psychosis.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.