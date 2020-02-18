Northwest Health offering free HeartCheck health fair in Bentonville and Springdale

The purpose of the event is to educate the community about how to take care of your heart and what to do during a heart emergency.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Health will be hosting its second annual HeartCheck health fairs in Bentonville and Springdale.

The free events, in recognition of American Heart Month, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

The purpose of this free event is to educate the community about how to take care of your heart through healthy living practices and what to do if a heart emergency arises.

Guests can have their blood pressure, cholesterol lipid profile, blood glucose and BMI all checked during the heart fair at no cost. Additionally, there will be risk assessment tests for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sleep disorders, depression, vascular disease and more.

Booths will be set up to provide information on the warning signs of a heart attack, how to perform hands-only CPR, nutrition and heart-healthy eating and more.

Because we know pets can be good for the heart, local animal rescue groups will be onsite at both locations with adoptable pets.

Physicians and staff will address specific heart health topics during mini-seminars, which also will allow time for audience questions and interaction.

Bentonville:

9 a.m. – Dr. Maria Baldasare, interventional cardiologist: Women and heart disease

10 a.m. – Dr. Adam Maass, endocrinologist: Diabetes and its role in heart disease

Springdale:

9 a.m. – Travis Eden, registered dietician: How to eat to be 100

10 a.m. – Dr. Jaime Dutton*, general and bariatric surgeon: Weight management and its role in heart disease (*independent member of the medical staff)

Staff also will lead tours of the two hospitals’ cardiac catheterization labs where life-saving diagnostic and interventional procedures are performed.

Pre-registration is required by calling (479)-757-LIFE (5433) or emailing CommunityRelations@NW-Health.com.