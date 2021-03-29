New Orleans baby survives COVID-19, liver transplant all before first birthday

"She could have had Jaundice and COVID attacks the weakest part of your body," Nicholas said, trying to understand why COVID would affect her baby's liver.

NEW ORLEANS — One-year-old Winter Moore is a happy, well-loved, and very strong baby. Her scars above her stomach are proof of the battles she's already fought in her short life.

The New Orleans baby survived COVID-19 and a liver transplant, all before her first birthday. That little girl has spent more of her life in a hospital than out, but her family sees her as a miracle and a strong survivor.

"I'm just glad she's alive," her mother, Tia Nicholas said.

Winter was born February 25, 2020. After leaving the hospital, Nicholas noticed Winter's eyes were yellow. She suspected it was jaundice.

"It got worse and started turning almost a green," Nicholas said.

After a month or so it didn't go away so Nicholas brought Winter to Children's Hospital. It was the very beginning of the pandemic, so Winter was tested for COVID-19 even though she didn't have typical symptoms.

"And they said she did have it and they said it was inside of her liver, attacking her liver," Nicholas said.

Nicholas said Winter was positive for COVID-19 and her liver was failing.

More tough news followed. Doctors believed Winter needed a new liver. So after nearly four months at Children's Hospital, Winter was taken to a hospital in Texas where she waited on a liver transplant.

In September they got the call. One mother's loss of her newborn saved Winter through an anonymous transplant.

"The doctors said they never saw a liver take a liking to a body like it did to hers," Nicholas said.

Winter also has sickle cell and regular hospital checkups, but doctors tell Nicholas she's thriving especially considering her tough battles.

"They're shocked at how good she's doing, she's doing pretty good, operating like a normal baby," Nicholas said.

Winter turned one in February and every day proves she is a survivor.