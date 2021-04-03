Alice Walton’s Whole Health Institute will build a new medical school in Bentonville

Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences will break ground in 2022.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. heiress and philanthropist Alice Walton announced Thursday (March 4) plans to build a new medical school in Bentonville.

Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences will break ground in 2022. The first students will begin classes in 2024 who will graduate in 2028. A news release did not include a specific site where the school would be built or project cost.

The independent, nonprofit medical school will be a standalone sister organization of Whole Health Institute, a Bentonville nonprofit created to make a transformative approach to health and well-being available to everyone. Walton announced the institute’s creation during the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in January 2020. It’s being built on the museum’s 120-acre grounds in Bentonville.

“The Whole Health School of Medicine will help medical students rise to the health challenges of the 21st century through a reimagination of American medical education that incorporates mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health, the elements of Whole Health, to help people live healthier and happier lives,” Walton said in a news release.