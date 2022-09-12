How to navigate the holidays as a caregiver

Experts share advice on how to care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia this holiday season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is here and through all the time off and family visits, it's important to know who will be at home.

Perhaps, one of those guests on the list is someone who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or Dementia.

Spending time together during the holidays is usually joyous for most families.

Education Director Carolyn Berry at Alzheimer's Arkansas said it can also be stressful for caregivers.

"It affects caregiver's mental health, emotional health and physical health," Berry said. "Number one probably because they don't know what to do or how to carry on with the holidays."

Berry said it's important to realize family traditions will change and it's best to prepare and re-adjust.

"Maybe their memory is, you know, bad and none of this makes sense to them or they don't recognize someone and someone," Berry said.

Berry suggests lessening the celebrations or at least creating a separate safe space, which will allow someone with the disease to feel more comfortable.

"Giving your loved one a place to retrieve," Berry said. "Sometimes there's too much stimulation that can become upset because someone says the wrong thing."

Berry also stressed the idea of not being afraid to take breaks. She recommends using services like Respite Care, which provides caregivers temporary rest while the person still gets the care they need.

"To have someone fresh with a new conversation, a new environment may be what they need," Berry said.

Additionally, other family members can be a big source of support.

"Call before [and] communicate before to see what you can do," Berry said. "Because in our minds, there are some things we can do, but we don't know what they actually need."

Ultimately, she added that caregivers shouldn't feel guilty about leaving a loved one out of a family gathering.

"Give yourself grace," Berry said.