Mercy to disinfect and reuse protective equipment

ARKANSAS, USA — Missouri-based Mercy Health System is maximizing use of protective personal equipment (PPE) required during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system is disinfecting N95 respirators and other equipment with a hydrogen peroxide misting process that kills viruses and bacteria.

Mercy has been using the Altapure system inside hospitals for years to disinfect patient rooms. By hanging clotheslines in a room the system is now being used to sanitize the masks and PPE collected from around the health system. Mercy said it got the idea from watching researchers at the University of Nebraska, Duke University and the University of Washington who recently began studying the effectiveness of the Altapure system on PPE.