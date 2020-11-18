Mercy neurosurgeons in Rogers use new equipment

The navigation-assisted equipment helps them increase accuracy, whether placing spinal instrumentation or removing a brain tumor.

ROGERS, Ark. — Doctors at Mercy in Rogers say the provider’s new imaging systems are the most advanced navigation-assisted equipment available in Northwest Arkansas.

Mercy’s new Medtronics O-arm imaging and associated StealthStation provide navigation-assisted platforms that allow surgeons to take CT scans before, during and after surgery. It helps them increase accuracy, whether placing spinal instrumentation or removing a brain tumor.

Mercy neurosurgeons Alejandro Castellvi and Raj Nangunoori have been using precision imaging and navigation programs for surgeries since training together in neurological surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh seven years ago.