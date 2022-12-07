Mercy invests $500 million in next phase of expansion

Phase two of Mercy Hospital's expansion in Northwest Arkansas includes a cancer center, emergency department and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy Hospital announced Tuesday, July 19, that it will invest $500 million in phase two of its healthcare expansion in Northwest Arkansas (NWA).

The investment brings its total commitment to Northwest Arkansas to almost $1 billion in less than a decade.

The investment will include:

brand new cancer center

emergency department

isolation room expansion

additional clinic locations

more outpatient care facilities

doubling the current number of primary care physicians and specialists

building out the top floors of the hospital to increase the number of patient beds to nearly

“Phase two advances Mercy’s long-standing commitment to a growing Northwest Arkansas community and how we better serve patients in the way they want to experience personalized health care, close to home,” said Ryan Gehrig, the president of Mercy Arkansas.

“This is also a continuation of our dedication to low-cost, high-quality care, a value we have provided Arkansas families and businesses for decades.”

Back In 2016, Mercy announced phase one of the expansion where the hospital invested $300 million that covered a new patient tower, 1,000 new health care jobs and two specialty clinics in Benton and Washington counties.

Mercy cited the U.S. Census Bureau's data that labels Northwest Arkansas as the sixth fastest growing midsize metro area in the nation.

“We have been planning to add a comprehensive cancer center in Northwest Arkansas for many years,” said Dr. Scott Cooper, the president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas. “Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, and we need more cancer care resources in the region.”

Recently completed projects include a seven-story hospital in Rogers, a clinic in Springdale with a 24-hour emergency room and six clinics in the NWA area.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.