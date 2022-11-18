Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

The primary care facility will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019.

A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.

The new facility will be approximately 6,200 square feet and provide primary care services such as wellness exams, flu shots and other vaccines, X-ray and lab services and more.

Officials from the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce attended the groundbreaking with Mercy leaders to celebrate the expansion.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Mercy to provide a primary care location that will be convenient for our patients. We are very eager to establish this clinic as a replacement for the facility we lost in 2019,” said Dr. David Hunton, president of Mercy Clinic Fort Smith. “Our goal is to provide easy access to state-of-the-art services for our patients, and we believe this new clinic will do just that. This is an exciting day for all of us.”

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says the expansion shows how the River Valley is transforming and making improvements.

“The River Valley is transforming right before your eyes,” said McGill. “As we’re transforming and making tremendous strides, it’s being recognized around the world. And having medical facilities is critical to the growth we’re going to experience. In a short time, Towson Avenue is going to be completely rebuilt."

Mercy is also currently expanding its Fort Smith emergency room and intensive care unit.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device