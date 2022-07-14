Mental health counselor shares tips for dealing with financial stress

Recently, there's been an uptick in patients with anxiety about inflation and financial stress. One counselor at UAMS shares some tips on how to calm your nerves.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last few years have been pretty taxing on most of us. From the stress of dealing with a pandemic to just overall having to deal with the daily stresses of life.

More recently, people have started worrying more about their finances, due to the rise in inflation and the higher cost of living.

Isis Pettway, a counselor at UAMS said that she's had various patients voice their concerns regarding the state of the economy.

"If I can't meet my basic needs then what do I do," Pettway added.

Though inflation is out of our control, she knows people will continue to worry.

"What we're learning overall is resources are the number one thing in aiding people to reduce those depressive symptoms, those anxious symptoms," Pettway said.

Not only does Pettway help patients find resources, but she has also implemented another method to help calm her patients.

"You focus on your inner circle, okay these are the things that I get to make decisions on, these are the things that I know I have in my control, then there's the outside circle. The outside circle represents hey, these are the things I'm worried about, but I have no control over," she said.

Jeremy Horpedahl with the Arkansas Center for Research and Economics said that although inflation is high, data has not yet shown the beginning of a recession.

"Right now things like the labor market are actually looking really good. Jobs are being added, and production levels are still going up," said Horpedahl.

Horpedahl also added that while things could still change, he expects that inflation will be high for the rest of the year.

"Now it becomes really important to go back to all those old tips that you learned, that your parents taught you about how to save money, things like clipping coupons and the virtual versions of that today I think this becomes a really important thing to do because it is so hard, prices are going up so fast," he said.

Even though life has been a bit different for all of us in the last couple of years, it's always good to remember to stay positive, and that help is available.