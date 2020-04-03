Medical marijuana sales surpass $46 Million, 7,000 pounds in Arkansas

While there are 33 licensed dispensaries across the state, 19 are currently serving patients.

ARKANSAS, USA — Patients have spent over $46 million on medical marijuana in Arkansas just 10 months after the initial sale.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $46.26 million to obtain 7,251 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs has sold the most product since opening on Sunday, May 12, 2019. The remaining 14 are in varying stages of development.

Sales at Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith continue to grow with the dispensary selling a total of 178.65 following its opening on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Two groups are collecting signatures to get constitutional amendments to legalize recreational marijuana use on the November ballot.

Natural State Medical Group (Alexander) was approved today by ABC to open for business. The opening date is now at the discretion of owners.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) is also expected to soon receive approval.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration has released a list of total sales for dispensaries across Arkansas: