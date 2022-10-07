Arkansas medical marijuana patients bought almost 4,000 pounds in June

Medical marijuana patients in the Natural State purchased almost 4,000 pounds of cannabis in the month of June, totaling around $22.29 million.

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $22.29 million on 3,926 pounds of cannabis in the month of June.

Officials say Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 388 pounds sold while The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 313 pounds.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports there are 84,472 active patient cards at this time.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on Thursday, July 14, at 4:30 p.m., which can be streamed online.

“On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “State tax revenue generated from medical marijuana totaled $32.12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The state’s 38 dispensaries sold 23,521 pounds of medical marijuana through the first six months of 2022.”

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES FOR JUNE 2022

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened on May 10, 2019) sold 253.41 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened on May 12, 2019) sold 214.66 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened on June 20, 2019) sold 62.25 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened on June 27, 2019) sold 23.56 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened on July 2, 2019) sold 33.58 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened on July 11, 2019) sold 100.12 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened on August 7, 2019) sold 313.01 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

The Source (Bentonville, opened on August 15, 2019) sold 94.02 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened on September 14, 2019) sold 156.08 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Harvest (Conway, opened on October 11, 2019) sold 182.14 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened on November 20, 2019) sold 165.27 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened on December 9, 2019) sold 126.39 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened on December 17, 2019) sold 39.54 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith, opened on December 18, 2019) sold 75.05 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened on January 10, 2020) sold 58.01 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened on January 15, 2020) sold 26.64 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened on February 3, 2020) sold 167.15 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened on February 14, 2020) sold 138.41 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Curaleaf (Little Rock, opened on February 26, 2020) sold 62.14 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened on March 5, 2020) sold 80.60 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened on March 17, 2020) sold 388.79 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened on April 27, 2020) sold 87.42 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened on July 1, 2020) sold 89.96 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, opened on July 4, 2020) sold 33.54 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened on July 16, 2020) sold 26.32 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened on July 17, 2020) sold 54.50 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened on August 3, 2020) sold 44.34 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened on August 7, 2020) 45.81 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened on August 26, 2020) sold 39.53 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened on October 9, 2021) sold 94.18 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened on October 22, 2020) sold 49.96 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened on January 7, 2021) sold 99.00 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened on May, 6, 2021) sold 46.97 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened on June 18, 2021) sold 10.57 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, opened on June 18, 2021) sold 52.98 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened on July 1, 2021) sold 36.91 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened on September 21, 2021) sold 286.63 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened on March 7, 2022) sold 66.89 pounds of medical marijuana in June.

Combined, this is 3,926 pounds purchased in June, according to the ADH.

