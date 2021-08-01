Medical groups criticize proposed Oklahoma vaccine rule

The proposed rule would permanently eliminate a requirement that parents seeking to exempt their children from vaccines watch an educational video about vaccines.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Oklahoma medical professionals is criticizing a State Department of Health proposal to make it easier for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children.

The leaders of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a pro-vaccination group of medical professionals both urged the public to voice their concerns during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

