Medicaid unwinding impacts Marshallese community across NWA

ARKANSAS, USA — The Democratic Party of Arkansas held a press conference in Little Rock to discuss the Medicaid unwinding that left more than 427,000 Arkansans—almost 150,000 of which being children—without healthcare, according to The Arkansas Department of Human Services (ADHS).

ADHS secretary Kristi Putnam says the unwinding ensures that Medicaid is only used by those who truly need it, but Arkansas Democratic Party Chair Grant Tenille says many people's medical needs were not evaluated before being disenrolled.

"Somewhere close to 70% of the people who've been terminated, were terminated only because they didn't respond to a letter or answer a telephone call," said Tenille.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office sent a statement, stating that "Arkansas is complying with state and federal law to remove Medicaid recipients who are no longer eligible for the program, and will continue to do so responsibly."

The Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas was hit hard by the Medicaid disenrollment. The office of the Arkansas Coalition of the Marshallese (ACOM) says many are confused about their insurance status.

ACOM Policy Director Michelle Pedro says "Parents are calling our office saying their kids were turned away, or asking 'Why wasn't I meeting the requirements for Medicaid?' We have a few parents who say they turned in everything and still ... didn't receive the paperwork."

Pedro says the group is working with community partners like ADHS and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to sort everything out, but the biggest challenge is the language barrier.

Pedro says she hopes an alternative can be found for those who were disenrolled, or don't quality, "I would like to see something that's really affordable for them."

