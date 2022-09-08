Maternal health seminar to take place in Rogers

The free seminar will take place at the Arkansas Blue Cross welcome center in Rogers on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is launching a free seminar for new and expectant moms.

"Take Good Care: Mom and Baby" is set to take place at the Arkansas Blue welcome center at 4602 W Walnut Street in Rogers on Sept. 22, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to Arkansas Blue Cross, the purpose of the seminar is to promote healthy maternal outcomes for both mother and child.

“From the moment a woman becomes pregnant, her health is directly connected with the health of her child," said Dr. Creshelle Nash, medical director of Health Equity and Public Programs. "At Arkansas Blue Cross, we want to empower Arkansas parents to make healthy decisions for themselves and their babies."

During the seminar, experts will provide vital information for expectant moms and women planning to become pregnant. In addition to learning about nutrition and infant development, participants can get information on:

Finding the right doctor

Creating a birth plan

Newborn screenings

Immunizations

Infant and maternal mental health

Breastfeeding

Infant and maternal mortality prevention

“Being able to provide these kinds of resources is what our Arkansas Blue welcome centers are all about,” said Rogers welcome center Manager Candice Holt. “We are here to not only assist our members but to help improve the health of our neighbors and our community, and that begins from birth.”

The seminar is open to Arkansas Blue Cross members and non-members. Participants can reserve their spot here.

Future "Take Good Care: Mom and Baby" seminars are scheduled for Jan.12, April 13 and July 13 in 2023.

