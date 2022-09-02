Local pharmacies still waiting to get free N95 masks

Some pharmacies are still waiting for N95 masks after the White House promised to distribute 400 million of them across the country.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many cities in the U.S. are reconsidering or ridding of their mask requirements but pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley still haven’t received the promised federal shipment.

Back in January, President Biden promised to distribute 400 million free N-95 masks in addition to the federal at-home COVID-19 tests.

The masks were supposed to be available in pharmacies and drugstores across the country. Following that announcement, Governor Asa Hutchinson suggested when Arkansans may be able to expect masks for pick up.

“The only information I have is that it’s going to be the first of February before that’s available before they can send that out,” Hutchinson said.

5NEWS called several local pharmacies about N95 masks and plans in place and they all had similar responses.

“Some wholesalers are participating in the program, some are not some are still thinking about it, so that’s kind of where it stands. And so, we’re kind of in a holding pattern we really don’t know when we’re gonna get it,” Julia Stewart at Medical Arts Pharmacy said.

In short, everything is still in limbo and out of the pharmacies’ control. But there are questions about when the masks do arrive to those still waiting.

“What I've heard from some of our customers is that places that get them to tend to run out pretty quickly. And so if they're more widely available then obviously they'll be more accessible to others,” Stewart said.

MediSave Pharmacy in Fort Smith says they’ve had a supply for weeks.

5NEWS will have a follow-up following Governor’s press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 9.

