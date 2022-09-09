Little Rock School reports monkeypox case, here's what to know

Little Rock School District is working with the Arkansas Department of Health after a positive monkeypox case was reported at one of their schools.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirmed that a case of monkeypox has been reported at a Little Rock school.

According to ADH, the department is working with the Little Rock School District to investigate the positive monkeypox case that happened at Southwest High School.

There has been no information on whether the positive case is that of a student, teacher, or staff member, but ADH is describing the case as a "low-risk exposure."

Following the exposure, the Little Rock School District released the following statement:

"We understand your concern for information and while we are not able to comment on specific cases due to privacy, please be assured that we are working very closely with the Arkansas Department of Health and following their guidance. Please also know that we will follow health protocols and will inform students and staff about potential health risks," LRSD said.

Health officials say that those with low-risk exposures should monitor their symptoms for the next 21 days after their most recent exposure.

Health officials also want to remind parents of monkeypox symptoms, which include the following:

Rash on face, mouth, hands, feet, etc.

Headache

Fever

Muscle and back aches

respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, congestion