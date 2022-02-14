LeFlore County Health Department offering free mobile maternal clinics

The “Mobile Health on the Go” wellness unit has helped several women with their prenatal care and has been able to reach underserved communities with vital services.

POTEAU, Okla. — The LeFlore County Health Department has started holding free mobile maternal clinics with the first one operating earlier this week.

The first-of-its-kind “Mobile Health on the Go” wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by The Oklahoma State Department of Health. The County Health Department says the mobile wellness unit has been able to help several women with their prenatal care, reaching underserved communities with vital services.

“LeFlore County has limited access to maternity care. Being able to provide these free services ensures both mom and baby are healthy throughout the pregnancy. We are just so happy to be able to offer this vital service to the community we work and live in,” said Melissa Locke, District 9 Managing Nurse.

The OSDH District 9 March Mobile Maternity Clinics will be at the following locations:

March 1 - First Baptist Church Spiro, 200 West Broadway St., Spiro

March 8 - Leflore County Health Department, 1204 Dewy Ave., Poteau

March 15 - Heavener First Baptist Church, 200 West Avenue G, Heavener

To get an appointment, call the LeFlore County Health Department at (918) 647-8601.

