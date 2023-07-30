Parents share tips on keeping kids cool during extreme heat

Parents at Wilson Park keep a careful eye on their children keeping the sun in mind. First responders say it's important to keep cool and hydrated during this heat.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As summer begins to wind down, it seems like our temperatures are only going up. For many, staying indoors may not always be a choice, whether it's for work or fun.

In the dog days of summer, the playground serves as a world of fun for kids or an obstacle course for the careful eyes of parents. Dad Hunter Carle was at Fayetteville's Wilson Park with his son this weekend during the cooler temperatures of the early morning.

"We were at a park where it didn't have as much tree coverage," Carle said of a previous playground trip. "He went down the side one time and it took the skin off the back of his elbow just from how hot it was."

This heat is no playing matter, especially if Chief Steve Harrison of Central EMS is involved.

"We've dealt with everything from just heat exhaustion to, to heat stroke to you know, obviously, even people that have died from the heat. It's, you know, over the years, we've seen a lot of emergencies related to heat," said the Chief of Central EMS. "Watch your kids because they don't really pay attention until sometimes they're already overheated."

Parents at Wilson Park took note of the heat and quickly moved their kids from the sun-riddled swingset to the shaded playground. Some kids gamble jumping down the slide, while others know water is always the best bet.

"Once you start sweating, you're going to lose a lot of fluids and so you definitely want to replace those," Chief Harrison advised anyone outdoors.

Carle says he stays prepared for days like these.

"We keep water in the car. I have an extra water bottle and then I have Pedialyte packs. So in case he isn't drinking enough water I usually can put some of that in there to help get his electrolytes up," Carle said.

Parents are already a step ahead by keeping their adventurers safe from the heat of the sun.

"Just try to get out here before, you know nine o'clock ish," Carle said of his hot summer day strategy. "Then hang out until about 11 and then go indoors and stay inside really the rest of the day," he recommends.

Chief Steve Harrison advises everyone to try and stay inside, wear light-colored clothing, and don't leave anyone inside a parked car. The Central EMS Chief says keeping hydrated and cooling off should help many return to their work or fun. If someone is vomiting, altered mentally, or unconscious, he advises you to call 911.

