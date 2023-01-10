K12 Allergies Awareness Walk held in NWA

The event is designed to help connect local allergists and support education about food allergies.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A local group hosted a food allergy awareness walk at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville.

K12 Allergies hosted the walk on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Union Mall. It is designed to help connect local allergists and support education about food allergies.

The event was created by Haas Hall Senior during the initial COVID outbreak. It's an online community for parents and children who have food allergies.

"Dietary restrictions and allergies affect a lot of people in NWA and so we figured having inclusive brands and supporters and things like education and nonprofits like K12 Allergies as well as an allergy clinic, The Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Northwest Arkansas. So they are just passing out information to students and passerby and attendees of the walk,"

Experts say food allergies impact around one in thirteen children throughout the United States.

