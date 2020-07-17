Ideas for parents to get their kids used to wearing masks

Dr. Brian Melloy thinks the best way to get your kids to wear a mask the right way is to make it fun.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now that the governor has issued a mask mandate that includes children 10 and over and many schools are requiring masks for all students once they return next month, you may be wondering how to get your kids ready for this significant change.

"That is a tall order to try and get anyone from two years of age up to let's say seven or eight to not only wear a mask but to wear if effectively and appropriately," Dr. Brian Melloy said.

"There are so many different designs, so let's make it fun and get something that maybe has an action figure, a superhero or something that they are into on it. Maybe show them pictures of other kids wearing face masks to show them hey everyone else is doing this, it looks fun, don't you want to do that," he said.

That's why Crayola has partnered with 'School Mask Pack' to create mask pack sets for kids. Chris Foster says there are five masks per pack with a different color for each day, adjustable straps and soft material.

"They are dual-layered so that they can still have some breathe-ability but also have the relatively good sense of protection and with the Crayola faces and the different styles and the vibrant colors, kids we think will actually really enjoy wearing them and make it as fun as it can possibly be," he said.

Dr. Melloy says the other things parents can do is just get them used to wearing it and breathing through the mask.

Mom, Sarah Paul says her eight-year-old son isn't a fan of wearing a mask, but understands its importance. She says her son hasn't gone out in public much, so he hasn't gotten much practice wearing it, but that's about to change.

"We're going to start practicing and having him wear it. Just setting a timer and wear it for 5 or 10 minutes at home. Just every day doing a little bit of it, that it normalizes it and he gets used to it. I think that's the biggest thing we can do to help the teachers," she said.