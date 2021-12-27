How to deal with alcohol during the holidays while in recovery

While many of us raise a glass in celebration -- it can lead to relapse for people who struggle with alcohol addiction. Here's ways you can help avoid that.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Studies show that people drink more during the holiday season. That can cause all kinds of problems and it can be especially difficult for friends and family members in recovery.

Drinking is especially prevalent on New Year’s Eve.

An alcohol.org survey of more than 1,000 Americans shows that 47% of men and 40% of women binge drink on New Year's Eve. That's five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women within two hours.

While many of us raise a glass in celebration -- it can lead to relapse for people who struggle with alcohol addiction.

“For people in recovery, this can be a difficult time of year to abstain from alcohol use.,” UAMS psychologist Dr. Michael Cucciare said.

Cucciare, associate director of the Center for Health Services Research, said it can be especially tough at gatherings with family and friends.

“If you're going to invite folks in recovery to your holiday parties, have alternative beverages for them to consume,” he said. “This could be sparkling sodas, juices – Martinelli’s is on every shelf here in Arkansas.”

Cucciare also suggests people in recovery consider scripting something to say if they go to a holiday party and another if unaware guest tries to hand them a drink.

“Planning ahead of time can increase the likelihood that you can refuse it when it actually is offered to you,” he said.

As the holiday season winds down and we start a new year, many people will consider partaking in Dry January -- a month-long break from alcohol brought on by the “sober curious” movement.

“For some folks when they get to January, cutting back or not consuming alcohol is going to be really important for them to improve health, but also to show that they can do it, and that they may not have a problem,” Cucciare said.

Research shows eliminating alcohol can lead to better sleep, mental clarity, weight loss, immune system improvements, and better skin.