Hospitals, health centers could lose millions if discount drug program is discontinued

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are bringing an appeal to end the 340B Drug Discount Pricing Program.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas hospitals and community health centers say they will miss out on millions of dollars for improving patient care if pharmaceutical manufacturers succeed in a case before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal involves Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America’s challenge of Arkansas’ 2021 legislation regulating the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program. The program allows community health centers and about 50 qualified hospitals in Arkansas to buy discounted prescription drugs from manufacturers. Hospitals and community health centers use the money they derive from the discounted drugs to improve patient care.

Since most Arkansas hospitals are prevented by state law from having an in-house pharmacy, they contract with a pharmacy to dispense the discounted drugs.