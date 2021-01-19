x
Company recalls contaminated milk given to Oklahoma children

Hiland Dairy said some of their milk may contain food-grade sanitizers, which can make people sick if consumed.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City schools are advising people to throw away milk products received from the district last week. 

Hiland Dairy is recalling its chocolate milk because some of it may have been contaminated. 

The company said some of that milk may contain food-grade sanitizers, which can make people sick if consumed. 

SSM Heath St. Anthony Hospital reported examining 50 children who were sick after drinking the milk and 28 were brought to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to be evaluated and monitored. 

Hiland Dairy said it’s working with the Food and Drug Administration on handling the contaminated products. 

