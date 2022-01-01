Group pays off $35 million in medical debt for 23,896 Arkansans

The average eliminated medical debt was about $1,500 per individual or family.

ARKANSAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video attached discusses a new law protecting patients from surprise medical bills.

A group of community organizations is paying off more than $35 million in medical debt for 23,896 Arkansans in all 75 counties. It’s also making recommendations to prevent medical debt from accumulating in the first place.

The debt was purchased on the secondary market in bundled portfolios at a steep discount for $225,000. RIP Medical Debt coordinated the payment. Funding came from the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation; Arkansas Community Foundation; Jackson, Miss.-based HOPE, a community development financial institution; and other donors.

The average eliminated medical debt was about $1,500 per individual or family. The beneficiaries were anonymous and couldn’t be chosen. They will receive a letter from RIP notifying them of their debt freedom.

The plan was unveiled Thursday (Jan. 27) during a virtual news conference hosted by Arkansas Asset Funders Network, a regional network of grantmakers; Arkansas Community Institute, a group that helps lower-income individuals build assets; and Hope Policy Institute, HOPE’s policy and advocacy arm. The event was titled, “We’re Still Hurting! From the ER to the Courtroom.”

The effort is meant to reduce medical and court costs on so-called “ALICE” individuals: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed individuals, along with people of color.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.