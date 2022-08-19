Researchers at University of Arkansas receive $6 million grant to help vaccine production

The grant from the National Science Foundation will help to develop purification membranes for future manufacturing of viral materials used in vaccines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The grant will allow researchers at the University of Arkansas (U of A) along with two partner institutions to develop purification membranes for future large-sale viral vector manufacturers.

According to a press release by U of A, successful development of commercial-grade purification membranes can aid in improving human health because it increases access to new treatments for various diseases, especially middle and low-income people. Some of these diseases include genetic and chronic diseases.

Viral vectors serve as the functional material within vaccines, meaning they perform the critical role of instructing various cells to recognize and fight diseases and viruses.

“Development of cost-effective, large-scale biomanufacturing for the purification of viral vectors and virus-like particles is a major challenge,” said Xianghong Qian, professor of biomedical engineering at the U of A and principal investigator for the project.

This major challenge was confirmed during the COVID pandemic where various manufacturers were pressed to produce a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus.

Researchers led by Qian will create a scalable, downstream manufacturing platform for purification that will replace the standard processes of centrifugation and resin-based chromatography, both of which are difficult to scale up in manufacturing, according to U of A.

State-of-the-art bioanalytical methods for detection and quantification will be used by researchers to help develop a study than can eventually lead to commercial production.

The U of A researchers will collaborate with the University of Kentucky and Clemson University for the project, which is expected to have both a positive human and economic impact to Arkansas, Kentucky and South Carolina.

More information on the grant from the National Science Foundation can be found here on the University of Arkansas' website.

