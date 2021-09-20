Free prostate cancer screening happening in Fort Smith

The free prostate screening is happening on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House located at 3324 South M Street in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (APCF) is teaming up with the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House in Fort Smith to host a free prostate cancer screening event.

The free screening will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House located at 3324 South M Street in Fort Smith.

APCF is encouraging all men between the ages of 45 and 70 to get screened for prostate cancer.

You can schedule an appointment for the free screening by calling 479-782-6302.

One-in-nine men in Arkansas will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lives.

“It’s imperative for all men to be educated about their risks for developing prostate cancer and to know what their options are regarding diagnosis and treatment,” said APCF Executive Director Chris Collier. “We’ve seen too many Arkansans delay screenings, leading to a diagnosis of cancer that has already progressed too far. Prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent survivable if detected and treated early.”