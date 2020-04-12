Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines being offered in Fayetteville

You can get yours through a drive-thru at Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education from Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations are being offered in Fayetteville.

No appointment is necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested.

Marshallese, Spanish, and English speaking staff will be available.

For any questions, you may contact 479-334-7027 or 479-334-7028.

The Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education is located at:

2422 N. Thompson St. Springdale, AR 72764