Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines being offered in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations are being offered in Fayetteville.
You can get yours through a drive-thru at Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education from Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
No appointment is necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested.
Marshallese, Spanish, and English speaking staff will be available.
For any questions, you may contact 479-334-7027 or 479-334-7028.
The Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education is located at:
2422 N. Thompson St. Springdale, AR 72764