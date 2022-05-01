Arkansas reports another flu-related death, totaling 4 this season

3,168 flu cases have been reported in Arkansas since Sept. 27, 2021.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has reported 3,168 cases of the flu since the beginning of the new flu season that began on Sept. 27, 2021.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "moderate," according to the ADH.

The number of cases does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

More than 2% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were for influenza-related illnesses.

Arkansas has reported its fourth flu-related death this season. Further details surrounding that death have not been released.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 11.6% among public schools.

Arkansas reported 24 flu-related deaths last season.

Click here to read the full flu report from ADH.

