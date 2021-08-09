Fort Smith Schools encourages students and families to get flu vaccine

The Sebastian County Health Unit is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic open to the public on Friday (Sept. 24).

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) is urging elementary school students and their families to get a flu vaccine.

The Sebastian County Health Unit is hosting a free vaccination clinic this month.

The Community-Wide Flu Vaccine Clinic will take place at the Ben Geren Park Storm Shelter, located at 7200 Zero St. in Fort Smith, on Friday (Sept. 24) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic is free and open to the public.

FSPS is encouraging those wishing to receive a flu shot to participate in the Community-Wide Flu Vaccine Clinic or to visit the Sebastian County Health Unit when flu vaccines are made available.

The school district says it will offer flu vaccines to secondary-age students on campus.

