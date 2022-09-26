Health clinics across Arkansas provide vaccines ahead of flu season

Flu vaccine clinics are being held across Arkansas ahead of the upcoming flu season.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is preparing health clinics across the state for the upcoming flu season.

The ADH began its statewide community flu vaccine clinics on Monday, Sept. 26 by providing shots to health units in the Natural State.

Each county health unit in Arkansas will host a community flu vaccine clinic ahead of flu season. The clinics are typically a day-long event to provide vaccinations for as many people as possible.

If you have health insurance you're asked to bring your insurance card with you, but the shots will be available for free even for those without insurance.

Click here to find a flu vaccine clinic near you.

"The flu should not be taken lightly," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations. "We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With COVID-19 still circulating in our communities, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital."

Flu vaccines are recommended for most adults and children six months and older, according to the ADH. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

According to health officials, the flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache.

The flu is easily spread through coughing or sneezing and by touching something, such as a doorknob, with the virus on it and then touching your nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu, but the ADH says the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.

