Flu numbers reported lower during the coronavirus pandemic

Arkansas State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says thanks to the COVID-19 precautions, flu numbers in the state are down this season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — One positive thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is its impact on the flu in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state is experiencing a mild flu season. Last year, the intensity was at a much higher level.

Dr. Dillaha says with the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses are serious right now, and if the flu were more widespread, we wouldn't have enough hospital beds to accommodate patients.

"It would be terrible if we were having a serious flu season right now as well. We just would not have enough hospital beds," Dr. Dillaha said.

Luckily, she says steps to control the spread of COVID-19 have also kept the number of flu cases down.

“As soon as we implemented those measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the spring we saw a very rapid drop off in our flu cases and they have just not come up again,” she said. “When we are on the other side of this pandemic when we have flu again, we should be taking on some of these same preventive measures.”

Dr. Dillaha says while COVID-19 and the flu are transmitted in very similar ways, the coronavirus spreads more easily. That plus a widely available and effective flu shot and treatments have made a difference this year.



“Plus, a lot of people who have had influenza before so once they’ve had it before it’s harder for them to get it again if they have had it with a similar flu virus that would give them preexisting protection due to the immunity that they have required in the past,” Dr. Dillaha said.

She says although this flu season has been mild, the flu is still circulating in Arkansas.