Federal judge blocks Arkansas surgical abortion virus ban

The judge's decision on Tuesday came as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to nearly 1,500 people.

On Tuesday (April 14) U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the State of Arkansas from restricting surgical abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge's decision on Tuesday came as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to nearly 1,500 people.

Family Council President Jerry Cox issued a statement saying, “This is a bad ruling. It goes against good standards for public health. Why should abortion clinics be open when so many other clinics are closed?”

Cox said it is important for the state to restrict surgical abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Surgical abortions waste precious medical resources. We have ample evidence that women from neighboring states, including COVID-19 hotspots, are coming to Arkansas for abortions. Recreational visitors from out of state cannot come here to spend the night in a hotel or stay at a state park, but they can come here to get an abortion. That makes no sense.”

Cox said he believes the state will win this lawsuit.

“The Fifth Circuit has let Texas restrict abortion procedures to protect public health during this pandemic. I am confident that the Eighth Circuit ultimately will let Arkansas do so as well.”

The number of deaths in Arkansas increased by two to 32.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said the decision on when to lift Arkansas' restrictions remains with the state, despite President Donald Trump asserting he has “total” authority.