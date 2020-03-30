Father-son photo taken days before tornado destroys their home in Jonesboro

The photo was taken just days before the family's home was destroyed by a tornado.

JONESBORO, Ark — Three days after a photo posted on Facebook showed an Arkansas doctor looking through a glass door to see his 1-year-old son crawl for the first time, the family's home was destroyed by a tornado.

Alyssa Burks of Jonesboro posted the photo on Wednesday that shows her husband, Dr. Jared Burks, touching a glass door from the outside while their son, Zeke, touched it from the inside.

Jared Burks is keeping away from his wife and son because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Alyssa Burks on Saturday posted on Facebook that their home was destroyed by a tornado that hit the northeast Arkansas city of about 75,000 people.