x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

health

Father-son photo taken days before tornado destroys their home in Jonesboro

The photo was taken just days before the family's home was destroyed by a tornado.

JONESBORO, Ark — Three days after a photo posted on Facebook showed an Arkansas doctor looking through a glass door to see his 1-year-old son crawl for the first time, the family's home was destroyed by a tornado.  

Alyssa Burks of Jonesboro posted the photo on Wednesday that shows her husband, Dr. Jared Burks, touching a glass door from the outside while their son, Zeke, touched it from the inside. 

Credit: Alyssa Burks/Facebook
A resident physician, who touched the lives of thousands when a photo of him and his son separated by glass went viral, has lost his family home to a tornado.

Jared Burks is keeping away from his wife and son because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Alyssa Burks on Saturday posted on Facebook that their home was destroyed by a tornado that hit the northeast Arkansas city of about 75,000 people. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. 

RELATED: 'It looked like a massive bomb had just gone off': Jonesboro community unites after strong tornado