Farmington Schools enact mask policy for students and staff

All students and staff in the Farmington School District will be required to wear face masks while indoors starting Jan. 7.

FARMINGTON, Ark — Farmington Public Schools will now require all students and staff to wear masks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the school district community.

Current ACHI data has the area under the "Red" high-risk category due to high COVID-19 positivity rates. So in accordance with the mask advisory policy, the district will require students and staff to wear face masks while indoors beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

The area is considered high risk when there are 50-100+ infections per 10,000 residents.

The district says it will continue to monitor the rate of infection within the community and adjust the precautions if necessary.