Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care center opens in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Health has opened its first-ever center that combines emergency services and urgent care under one roof.

Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care, a department of Northwest Medical Center, is now open at 1580 E. Centerton Blvd. in Bentonville.

The center is fully equipped to handle everything from allergies to appendicitis. There is on-site labs, X-rays, ultrasound and CT available for patients.

Northwest Health says patients will only be charged for the appropriate level of care.

As with any ER, emergency care will be available 24/7.

Urgent care services will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Walk-ins are welcome.