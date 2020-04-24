Elective surgeries to resume in Arkansas

Elective surgery patients will now have to have a COVID-19 test before moving forward with the procedure.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Important surgeries have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the green light to resume elective procedures in Arkansas.

Local doctors say the new restrictions are making it difficult for them to get into the operating room.

Elective surgeries are non-emergency and typically don't require patients to stay overnight, but a lot of planning is involved with personal travel, schedules and insurance agreements. Adding COVID-19 testing to the list can make the job a bit more stressful.

“What we’re seeing is that all elective surgeries are on but there’s a lot of caveats to that,” said Dr. Josh Roller of Roller Weight-Loss and Advanced Surgery.

Governor Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith say elective surgery patients will need to get tested for COVID-19 before they go in for their procedure.

Dr. Roller says this is something not every hospital or clinic can accommodate.

“We’ve not been doing any testing already,” Dr. Roller said.

The test results will need to come back negative with a response time of 48 hours.

Dr. Smith says there is an adequate number of tests with the capability of this quick response.

“There are commercial labs that can give rapid turnaround,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Roller says the 48 hours is too short of a time frame for many patients.

If a procedure was on a Monday or Tuesday that would mean they would need to test on Saturday or Sunday. Dealing with insurance companies also makes planning more difficult.

Dr. Roller says they have to know the date of the surgery before helping with the payments, so scheduling procedures will not always be quick.

“A typical weight loss surgery patient it could be as much as six months in advance from when you start a program,” he said.

Dr. Roller says he's been in constant communication trying to figure out a way to set these procedures for the coming weeks ahead.

Dr. Smith reiterated that commercial labs can assist them in getting that 48-hour turnaround.

“If they make some phone calls I think I find commercial labs that can assist them in getting that 48-hour turnaround,” he said.

Dr. Roller says he's lucky to still have his staff available. He says they will make adjustments to accommodate this new opening date.

“We’re gonna work extended hours in the operating room we’re going to add Saturdays where necessary," he said.

Dr. Roller says patients who had scheduled surgeries for the upcoming weeks will be treated first, following proper COVID-19 testing.

He says all of the April procedures that have been postponed will be contacted to reschedule for a later date.