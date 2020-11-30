x
Dr. José Romero and state legislators address the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas

Dr. José Romero and state legislators will address several issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee is meeting Monday (Nov. 30) to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. José Romero and state legislators are addressing several issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas.  

During the meeting, they will discuss the effects of COVID-19 on small restaurant owners.

Dr. Romero says each state must decide on vaccine disruption by this Friday, and Arkansas could have a vaccine in the state sometime next week.

He says the state will eventually receive enough of the vaccine to vaccinate the entire population, but the initial allotment will be far less than that. The current vaccine requires a second dosage, four weeks after the first.

Click here to view the full meeting schedule.

