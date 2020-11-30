Dr. José Romero and state leaders address COVID-19 vaccine coming to Arkansas

Dr. José Romero and state legislators addressed several issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee met Monday (Nov. 30) to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Romero says each state must decide on vaccine disruption by this Friday, and Arkansas could have a vaccine in the state sometime next week.

He says the state will eventually receive enough of the vaccine to vaccinate the entire population, but the initial allotment will be far less than that with 20,000. The current vaccine requires a second dosage, four weeks after the first.

The Pfizer vaccine goes up for authorization by the FDA on Dec. 10.

Dr. Romero says healthcare and essential workers are at the top of the list to receive the first round of vaccines, followed by patients in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Romero wants to assure Arkansans the safety of the vaccine should not be a concern,.