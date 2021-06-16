Walmart providing digital COVID-19 record

The vaccine record is a free digital version of the vaccine cards issued by the CDC.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart now offers a digital COVID-19 vaccine record for anyone 18 and older who received their jabs at a Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy or a Walmart-run vaccine event.

The vaccine record is a free digital version of the vaccine cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including the individual's name, date of birth, date of vaccination, vaccine manufacturer, vaccine lot number and location where they received the immunization.

Individuals who qualify can log into their Walmart or Sam's Club account and request the vaccine record as a QR code.

In the future, families will be able to bundler their records and access records for those under age 18.

“We are committed to giving people convenient, secure access to their health data, starting with COVID-19 vaccine immunization records. Our tool gives individuals a safe method to privately keep track of this information on their smartphone or computer, while also encouraging them to take ownership of their health data by determining exactly where, when, or if they share their documentation,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, Walmart Health & Wellness.