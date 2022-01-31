As Arkansans mourn Cheslie Kryst, mental health awareness brought to forefront

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those aged 10-34 in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday in what police are saying was a suicide.

At just 30 years old, she had accomplished so much, including becoming an attorney and a TV host.

"It really hurts my heart that her story was cut short because her story was so powerful, as it continues to be," said Jessica Miller, a junior board member of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Jessica Miller, who has participated in Arkansas pageants, said Cheslie's death hits close to home.

She lost a family member to suicide in 2013 and has struggled with depression.

"My platform was titled SAVE, and it stood for Suicide Awareness Voices of Education," said Miller.

Miller has studied suicide prevention, and continues to spread awareness as she is a member of AFSP, and is in school to further her education in social work.

The state ranks 18th for suicide deaths in the country.

Isis Pettway with Chenal Family Therapy said the pandemic has made it worse for people who rely on resources for mental health, and she's seen the need grow.

"The number one key to mental health and mental wellness and dealing with suicide ideation is understanding that asking for help is okay and challenging that narrative that you're going to be a burden," said Pettway.

To cope with the sudden loss of a loved one, AFSP recommends five steps:

1. Be patient with grief

2. Take care of yourself

3. Seek professional help

4. Learn about suicide loss and prevention

5. Connect with those who have also been impacted by suicide loss

"It's important to not place that shame and anger and guilt, because that's ultimately what our minds go to. 'Oh why didn't I see this,' 'Why didn't I know this was going through her head,' but you can't do that to yourself," said Miller.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help.