The NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit faces funding cuts from the state

State funding will be cut from $90,000 a month to $60,000 which could put the CSU in jeopardy.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is a partnership between the county and the state. A 16-bed, voluntary behavioral health program that serves as an alternative to inpatient hospitalization or a trip to the emergency room. The county provides the facility and the state is responsible for reimbursing the county for the service provider, which is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

Washington County Judge, Patrick Deakins, says the state recently issued a new contract which says state funding will be cut from $90,000 a month to $60,000.

“We cannot shoulder that difference in burden financially as a county. And so, what we're doing now is trying to make up that funding gap, get with the state, lobby them and ensure them that we want this partnership upheld,” said Judge Deakins.

According to Deakins, the state wants more participation in the CSU’s hoping to bill private insurance and up the Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Deakins says the county is disappointed this partnership continues to be called into question because they feel they are fulfilling their end of the deal.

“It needs to be reliable and consistent for both law enforcement agencies referring individuals here. But not only that, the healthcare industry, referring individuals here, if you're an individual who's experiencing crisis, we need you to know that when you pick up that hotline, that facility is going to be there and ready to serve you,” he said.

The CSU first opened in 2019, then closed in 2021 after Ozark Guidance didn’t renew its contract. It reopened last August with UAMS as the provider. Since then, the CSU has had 524 referrals and 153 admissions. Washington County Justice of the Peace, Beth Coger, says the CSU cuts down on jail overcrowding and gives people in crisis a place to get help as an alternative.

“We shouldn't be criminalizing people who have mental health issues, we have to do better than that. And the state of Arkansas has this $1.6 billion surplus somewhere around that, they need to step up,” said Beth Coger.

Deakins says so far, the county's conversations with the state have been very one-sided.

“They have offered us this contract at a reduced rate with a take it or leave it type mentality. And I just want to say how detrimental that is to the whole idea of a CSU. These were never meant to be profit-driven. They're always going to be of service and investment in our communities,” he said.

As of now, the last month the county will receive $90,000 will be September. The county is asking on the public to call the governor’s office and their legislatures to let them know how important it is for the CSU to remain open. The funding issue is the same scenario for the Sebastian County CSU.

