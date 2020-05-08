Corps temporarily closes Indian Creek Swim Beach on Beaver Lake until further notice

The temporary closure is due to higher than acceptable E-Coli levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.



The Corps has posted signs indicating high bacteria levels at these locations. Swimming is not recommended in areas with high bacteria levels.



Testing will continue on a daily basis, and the swim beaches will be re-opened as soon as test results indicate it is safe to do so.



For more information, you can contact the Beaver Project Office at 479-636-1210.