Your kids can hear George Strait read them a book about dinosaurs

The "King of Country" will read a children's book Tuesday live on Gov. Abbott's Facebook page.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "King of Country," George Strait, will be the special guest for Tuesday's Stars of Texas Storytime on Gov. Greg Abbott's Facebook page.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced Monday Strait will read "Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner" via Facebook live Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In early April, the First Lady announced Stars of Texas Storytime, a virtual story time program for children and families during the COVID-19 response.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m., special guests from across Texas read children’s books via Facebook Live on the governor's page.

Special guests have included Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Colt McCoy, as well as Audrey Abbott and the First Lady.