Worker at Arkansas Children's Hospital test positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An individual working at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to KTHV.

The hospital learned Wednesday that the worker had been exposed to the virus.

The person was tested by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the results were presumptive positive. Further testing will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The hospital is working to identify all staff members and patients who came into contact with the individual who tested positive.

This is the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Arkansas.