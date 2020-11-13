x
White House task force: COVID in Oklahoma is 'unyielding'

The task force report released Wednesday by the state health department says the surge in cases and hospitalizations requires immediate action.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The White House Coronavirus Task Force has again recommended a statewide mask mandate for Oklahoma, saying the spread of the virus is “unyielding.”  

 Data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080. 

The task force report released Wednesday by the state health department says the surge in cases and hospitalizations requires immediate action. 

Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed a statewide mandate and has called for residents to voluntarily wear masks.  

There were 1,217 hospitalizations Thursday, down from a record of 1,248 on Wednesday. 

