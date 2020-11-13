White House task force: COVID in Oklahoma is 'unyielding'

The task force report released Wednesday by the state health department says the surge in cases and hospitalizations requires immediate action.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The White House Coronavirus Task Force has again recommended a statewide mask mandate for Oklahoma, saying the spread of the virus is “unyielding.”

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed a statewide mandate and has called for residents to voluntarily wear masks.