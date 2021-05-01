Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

Arkansas is currently in Phase 1-A in their COVID-19 vaccine distribution process. As more vaccines rollout, more Arkansans will be able to get one.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As 2021 begins, Arkansans will soon have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a look at the Arkansas Department of Health's plan for distributing the vaccines through phases, and which Northwest Arkansas and River Valley pharmacies are currently providing them to approved recipients. People will also be able to make appointments at their local hospitals.

Phase 1-A - Began 12/14/20

In Phase 1-A of Arkansas's vaccination plan, the currently approved groups for receiving vaccines are:

Health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities

EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders

Primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses

Dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers and blood donation centers

Corrections officers

How: Hospitals vaccinate workers. Pharmacies vaccinate long-term residents/staff. Community-based pharmacies vaccinate others.

Phase 1-B - Estimated to begin 1/18/21

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Gov. Hutchinson announced that the state is on target to complete Phase 1-A by the end of the month. This means the state will start Phase 1-B early.

Beginning on Jan. 18: People 70+ years old, teachers and school staff, child care and higher education workers can get vaccinated.

The second part of Phase 1-B is expected to begin in February.

Later in Phase 1-B: Food/agriculture workers, fire fighters and police not in Phase 1-A, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, child care workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, essential government workers can get vaccinated.

How: Community pharmacies and medical clinics.

Phase 1-C - Estimated to begin in April 2021

People 65+ years old, people 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions, workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, IT and communications, energy, media, public safety and public health workers can get vaccinated.

How: Community pharmacies and medical clinics.

These phases have been based on initial ACIP recommendations. Phases 1-B and 1-C are subject to change depending on further ACIP recommendations and vaccine supply.

Pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines during Phase 1-A and 1-B by county in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley (information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health):

Benton County

Austin Drug, 118 Main St. N.E., Gravette - (479) 787-5432

Cornerstone Pharmacy of Bella Vista, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista - (479) 876-6200

Collier Drug Centerton, 991 W. Centerton Blvd, Centerton - (479) 795-8199

Teasley Drug, 205 Atlanta St., S.E, Gravette - (479) 787-5966

Debbie's Family Pharmacy, 5403 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers - (479) 271-6300

Harps Pharmacy #113 Siloam Springs, 201 Highway 412 W, Siloam Springs - (479) 549-3200

Harps Bentonville, 1209 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville - (479) 273-5541

Heartland Pharmacy Rogers, 1735 W Walnut St., Rogers - (479) 631-0204

Crawford County

Coleman Pharmacy of Alma, 110 Fayetteville Ave., Alma - (479) 262-2156

Hudson Pharmacy Van Buren, 1609 East Main, Van Buren - (479) 474-1193

Pharmacy Express, 1515 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren - (479) 474-7171

Price Cutter Pharmacy #352, 120 Cloverleaf Plaza, Van Buren - (479) 471-0800

Franklin County

Medisave Pharmacy #1 Charleston, 621 East Main St., Charleston - (479)965-2244

Medi-Quik Pharmacy, 810 W Commercial St., Ozark - (479) 667-4145

Village Pharmacy Ozark, 500 W. Commercial, Ozark - (479) 667-2101

Johnson County

Clarksville Family Pharmacy, 510 S. Rogers St., Clarksville - (479) 647-3138

Rose Drug and Gifts, 211 E. Main, Clarksville - (479) 754-2180

Logan County

Express Rx of Paris, 508 E. Walnut, Paris - (479) 963-6400

County Discount Pharmacy & Medical Supply, 48 South Garland, Magazine - (479) 969-2727

Madison County

Harp's Pharmacy #133 Huntsville, 115 Lee St., Huntsville - (479) 738-2202

Scott County

Harp's Pharmacy #180 Waldron, 1350 West 6th St., Waldron - (479) 637-1007

Heartland Pharmacy Mansfield, 607 Hwy 71 East, Mansfield - (479) 269-6161

Sebastian County

Health Depot #1 Fort Smith, 7700 Hwy 271 S., Fort Smith - (479) 646-7875

Health Depot #2 Barling, 1610 Fort St., Barling - (479) 452-1237

Health Depot #3 Greenwood, 1530 W. Center, Greenwood - (479) 996-9898

Andersons Discount Pharmacy, 700 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 782-2881

Coleman Pharmacy Fort Smith, 3610 Grand Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 783-5171

Laws Drug Store Fort Smith, 6802 Rogers Ave. #2, Fort Smith - (479) 452-6841

Medisave Pharmacy #2, 8820 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 452-0278

Medisave Pharmacy #3, 5701 Jenny Lind Rd., Fort Smith - (479) 646-2971

National Family Pharmacy, 1615 Dodson, Fort Smith - (479) 783-6135

Prince Drug Store Fort Smith, 1112 Towson Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 782-9210

Health-Wise Pharmacy, 1800 W Main, Lavaca - (479) 674-2222

Washington County

Collier Drug Farmington, 197 East Main St., Farmington - (479) 267-4303

Collier Drug Dickson, 100 W. Dickson, Fayetteville - (479) 442-6262

Collier Drug - Prairie Grove, 801 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove - (479) 846-2195

Community Pharmacy Of Springdale, 400 West Emma Ave., Springdale - (479) 750-2220

Harp's Pharmacy #119, 2894 West Sunset, Springdale - (479) 751-0882

Heartland Pharmacy Fayetteville, 1450 E Zion Rd. Suit 1, Fayetteville - (479) 444-7200

Heartland Pharmacy Springdale, 701 S Thompson St., Springdale - (479) 751-2072